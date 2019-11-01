New York Mets

Mets Merized
48146624_thumbnail

Mets Showing Interest in Lefty Kwang-Hyun Kim

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 7m

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Mets are one of five teams showing early interestin in Korean left-handed starter Kwang-hyun Kim. Royals, Dodgers, Cubs, and Diamondbacks are the ot

Tweets