New York Mets

Metsblog
48542769_thumbnail

Sources explain how Wilson Ramos may have convinced Mets to stick with him next season

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 31s

It seemed to make for an awkward clubhouse dynamic at the time, but maybe Noah Syndergaard's preference for a catcher other than Wilson Ramos will prove beneficial to the Mets in 2020.

Tweets