WATCH: The BNNY guys break down a hypothetical trade that could send Starling Marte to the Mets

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1m

The Mets will likely be in the hunt for a new starting outfielder this offseason, and with the Pirates in rebuild mode, the BNNY guys take a look at what it would take for the Mets to acquire OF Starling Marte.

