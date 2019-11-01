New York Mets

Reese Kaplan -- And the Rich Get Richer

Reese Kaplan

Earlier this week Mack opined that the proposed contraction of 26% of all minor league teams (42 in all) from the MLB hierarchy was a ...

    BrooklynsBeat @brooklynsbeat 6m
    so the #Mets, allegedly all in on last year and this year, will likely just let a quality starter walk to save cash? Reprehensible.
    Jon Heyman
    Zack Wheeler has a huge market as expected. He’s young (29), throws hard (up to 100) and can be dominant. White Sox, Twins, many others. There seems to be willingness to circle back to Mets at end, but it feels like NYM intends to spread $ to pen, rotation depth, CF, etc instead.
    Matt Kardos @mattkardos 21m
    Unless it’s the Mets....
    Jeff Beck
    @mattkardos I always worry about the player when their current team has no interest in resigning them.
    Rising Apple @RisingAppleBlog 27m
    Some lesser-talked about options for the #Mets rotation in 2020 #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/Y1Bn88ei3G
    Matt Kardos @mattkardos 27m
    The Mets not being in on ZW tells you all you need to know. How can you say you’re in it to win now & in the future and let the 29 year old kid that you’ve mostly developed walk away after openly saying for 2 years that he prefers to stay. The rest of MLB is salivating, not NYM.
    Jon Heyman
    Zack Wheeler has a huge market as expected. He’s young (29), throws hard (up to 100) and can be dominant. White Sox, Twins, many others. There seems to be willingness to circle back to Mets at end, but it feels like NYM intends to spread $ to pen, rotation depth, CF, etc instead.
    SNY @SNYtv 27m
    Former Mets and Yankees pitching coach Dave Eiland says he's embracing analytics and new technology (via @martinonyc) https://t.co/yt5Ya5WTFc
    Rising Apple @RisingAppleBlog 28m
    Does Yoenis Cespedes have anything left to give? #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/Ilkc3BokV4
