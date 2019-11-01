New York Mets
Report: Zack Wheeler Could “Circle Back” To Mets
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 1m
Zack Wheeler has become one of the more sought after starting pitchers on the open market this offseason. His value and potential are apparently appealing -- as they should be -- to a number of te
so the #Mets, allegedly all in on last year and this year, will likely just let a quality starter walk to save cash? Reprehensible.Zack Wheeler has a huge market as expected. He’s young (29), throws hard (up to 100) and can be dominant. White Sox, Twins, many others. There seems to be willingness to circle back to Mets at end, but it feels like NYM intends to spread $ to pen, rotation depth, CF, etc instead.Beat Writer / Columnist
Unless it’s the Mets....@mattkardos I always worry about the player when their current team has no interest in resigning them.Beat Writer / Columnist
Some lesser-talked about options for the #Mets rotation in 2020 #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/Y1Bn88ei3GBlogger / Podcaster
The Mets not being in on ZW tells you all you need to know. How can you say you’re in it to win now & in the future and let the 29 year old kid that you’ve mostly developed walk away after openly saying for 2 years that he prefers to stay. The rest of MLB is salivating, not NYM.Zack Wheeler has a huge market as expected. He’s young (29), throws hard (up to 100) and can be dominant. White Sox, Twins, many others. There seems to be willingness to circle back to Mets at end, but it feels like NYM intends to spread $ to pen, rotation depth, CF, etc instead.Beat Writer / Columnist
Former Mets and Yankees pitching coach Dave Eiland says he's embracing analytics and new technology (via @martinonyc) https://t.co/yt5Ya5WTFcTV / Radio Network
Does Yoenis Cespedes have anything left to give? #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/Ilkc3BokV4Blogger / Podcaster
