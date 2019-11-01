Mets Who May Soon Be Designated For Assignment

The Mets not being in on ZW tells you all you need to know. How can you say you’re in it to win now & in the future and let the 29 year old kid that you’ve mostly developed walk away after openly saying for 2 years that he prefers to stay. The rest of MLB is salivating, not NYM.

Jon Heyman Zack Wheeler has a huge market as expected. He’s young (29), throws hard (up to 100) and can be dominant. White Sox, Twins, many others. There seems to be willingness to circle back to Mets at end, but it feels like NYM intends to spread $ to pen, rotation depth, CF, etc instead.