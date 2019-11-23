New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
48564982_thumbnail

Staff AAOP: Getting the Mets into the Good Place

by: Kenneth Lavin SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3m

Will the Mets escape the bad place and make the playoffs in 2020? Let’s forkin find out!

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Rich MacLeod @richmacleod 2m
    I don’t think the Mets getting Mookie Betts is realistic.
    Sammy or Sammie
    @richmacleod Do you see the Mets trading for an outfielder this off-season? If so, who? Betts? Marte? Bradley? other?
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Brian Heyman @bheyman99 6m
    RT @JonHeyman: Mets have interest in Starling Marte. Fits what they seek — strong defender in CF, righthanded hitter. Pirates still working on manager. Uncertain if he’ll be dealt. Cubs, Reds, Padres among others who will look at center fielders.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Rich MacLeod @richmacleod 13m
    Honestly? I have no idea. By the way they’ve spoken, it sounds like the Mets are hinting at a quieter offseason. That being said, I never believe what GMs say in public.
    Nick Morrison
    @richmacleod OK what do you think the Mets will actually do this winter?
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Rich Coutinho @coutinho9 14m
    While in chemo covering Met games was the best medicine People like Matt Ehalt,Kevin Kernan, Anthony DiComo, Wally Matthews, Rich Mancuso,Howie Karpin, and Met PR Ethan Wilson, Jay Horwitz and Harold Kaufman made me feel I could beat this thing. Thank u-ur strength inspired me.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Joe DeMayo @PSLToFlushing 17m
    I would be shocked if Marte isn’t dealt. #Mets
    Jon Heyman
    Mets have interest in Starling Marte. Fits what they seek — strong defender in CF, righthanded hitter. Pirates still working on manager. Uncertain if he’ll be dealt. Cubs, Reds, Padres among others who will look at center fielders.
    Minors
  • profile photo
    Jon Heyman @JonHeyman 18m
    Mets have interest in Starling Marte. Fits what they seek — strong defender in CF, righthanded hitter. Pirates still working on manager. Uncertain if he’ll be dealt. Cubs, Reds, Padres among others who will look at center fielders.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • More Mets Tweets