New York Mets

Mets Merized
48567048_thumbnail

Mets Interested in Starling Marte

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 9m

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports that the New York Mets have interest in acquiring Starling Marte via trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates.Marte, 31, is coming off a season in which he hit .295/

Tweets