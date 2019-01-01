New York Mets
Mets Trade Rumors: NYM Interested in Move for Pirates Star Starling Marte
by: Timothy Rapp — Bleacher Report 3m
The New York Mets reportedly "have interest" in Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Starling Marte , according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network: Marte, 31, hit .295 with 23 home runs, 82 RBI, 97 runs and 25 steals in 132 games in 2019...
RT @martinonyc: Mets aren’t confirming any coaching hires or talking about the process but am hearing Hensley Meulens a strong frontrunner for bench coach. Don’t expect announcements for a bit still. @Chica_Deportes has meulens hiredTV / Radio Network
-
Mets aren’t confirming any coaching hires or talking about the process but am hearing Hensley Meulens a strong frontrunner for bench coach. Don’t expect announcements for a bit still. @Chica_Deportes has meulens hiredBeat Writer / Columnist
