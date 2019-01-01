The replies here are why half the country hates liberals. If you don’t hunt, fine. But it can be done humanely, it’s part of many cultures, and the meat y’all eat is treated much worse than this animal.

Brandon Nimmo What an amazing week at Wagonhound Ranch back in my home state of WYO! Thanks to my guide, Matt Kelly (AKA “The One Hour Outfitter), we were able to harvest this bull of a lifetime! I was fortunate to share this special memory & week with my Dad & Blake. I will never forget it! https://t.co/zWtqf5jgxB