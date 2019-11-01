New York Mets

Source: White Sox Are Highest Bidder For Zack Wheeler

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 8m

MMO's own Tim Ryder reports that the Chicago White Sox are currently the highest bidder for Zack Wheeler.In addition, he confirms a report from Jon Heyman of MLB Network that the starter plans

