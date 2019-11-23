New York Mets
Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Drew Smith
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2m
Now that the 2019 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to t…
