New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Morning News for November 24, 2019
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 9m
Your Sunday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Tweets
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
In 2019, Marcus Stroman's sinker had 28.1 inches of vertical movement. That was 4.1 inches more drop - or 17% more drop - than similar MLB sinkers at his velocity, which was the 8th-most added drop of any pitcher who threw at least 500 sinkers in '19. #Mets @STR0 #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Rumor Roundup: Cole Hamels’ Market Picking Up https://t.co/pE6XrKIitk #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Um. Isn’t that like, their decision?NFL hopeful that Browns’ DE Myles Garrett won't miss any games next season, per sources. https://t.co/75bfn7c9aJMinors
-
Work on the annual @Rotoworld_BB Magazine is underway!Beat Writer / Columnist
-
ICYMI https://t.co/oB3qPA95sN the signings of Smith and Grandal says a lot about how free agency works now.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets