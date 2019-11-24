New York Mets

The Mets Police
Cespedes-2016

Mets Police Morning Laziness: boring trade rumors and stupid Cespedes posts

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 6s

NOT LINKING:  could the Mets trade for Starling Marte?  Yes that would be allowed?  The AAIMBR asks if Wheeler is gone.  Was that even a question.  Yes Virginia and the other 73 writers at your site, Wheeler is gone.  One extra dopey site that has...

Tweets