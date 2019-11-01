New York Mets

Mets Merized
47889728_thumbnail

Starling Marte Could Be Solid Fit For Mets

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 3m

The New York Mets aren't necessarily in desperate need of a true center fielder heading into 2020, but it certainly couldn't hurt.Michael Conforto is, for all intents and purposes, a right fie

Tweets