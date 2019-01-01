New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
LOL: The funniest moments in Mets history
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 52s
Perhaps it’s no surprise that the Mets, who suffered through seven losing seasons before ever putting together a winning year, have had more than their share of colorful characters and comical moments. For those seeking a few laughs, here are six of...
Tweets
-
DK Muffcatch. (That’s a @Coopz22 original.)Blogger / Podcaster
-
Marcus Stroman likes the Mets black jerseys https://t.co/jpK0Aow3byBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MBrownstein89: #OTD-11/24/2005: The @Mets dealt Grant Psomas, Mike Jacobs & Yusmeiro Petit to the Florida Marlins for slugging first baseman, Carlos Delgado. In 468 G with the #Mets (2006-09), Delgado hit 104 HR, drove in 339 runs & posted a 121 OPS+. @carlosdelgado21 @MetsMerized https://t.co/KS2nSKOBbBBlogger / Podcaster
-
Bring back Raul Allegre.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Your 2019 Mets Turkeys https://t.co/JBGGGYgfsSBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @STR0: We need to bring the black jerseys/hats back every-so-often. Those are one of my favorite uniforms of all time. What y’all think!? @Mets https://t.co/0M4MfoX07GBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets