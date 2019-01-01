New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
48592571_thumbnail

LOL: The funniest moments in Mets history

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 52s

Perhaps it’s no surprise that the Mets, who suffered through seven losing seasons before ever putting together a winning year, have had more than their share of colorful characters and comical moments. For those seeking a few laughs, here are six of...

Tweets