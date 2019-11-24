New York Mets

Marcus Stroman likes the Mets black jerseys

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice

Marcus Stroman continues to be The New Todd Frazier – you know, a local guy who on paper we should love but…ya know…just kinda misses…..well here’s another miss. Not only he does he think it’s cool to wear zero where a proper uniform number should...

