New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB News: Braves Sign Travis D’Arnaud
by: Mojo Hill — Mets Merized Online 4m
According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Braves have agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal with free agent catcher Travis d'Arnaud.D'Arnaud was famously traded to the Mets in the deal that also
Tweets
-
RT @blakegriffin23: gonna tell my kids this was meBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Braves have signed former Mets catcher Travis d’Arnaud to a two-year, $16 million deal.Blogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Stephen Gonsalves Could Prove to Be Crafty Pick Up By Mets https://t.co/exU7TXyHZa #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ESPNStatsInfo: Carson Wentz is now 3-8 against teams that entered the game with a winning record over the last 2 seasons. Wentz was 9-8 against such teams from 2016-2017. https://t.co/tQD82nfN78Blogger / Podcaster
-
Fun stat dug up while doing research for Fielding Bible Volume 5 Most Barehand plays by 3B - Since 2013 Nolan Arenado 140 Kyle Seager 45 (for what it's worth, Arenado's success rate on barehand attempts is good too ... I just like the lopsidedness of 140-45)Beat Writer / Columnist
-
You know how long it’s been since the #Seahawks lost a game in Philly? The only touchdown scored in that 31-7 defeat was by Steve Largent. https://t.co/6nkU8FaO1aBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets