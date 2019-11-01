New York Mets

Mets Merized
48015976_thumbnail

Stephen Gonsalves Could Prove to Be Crafty Pick Up By Mets

by: Sam Lebowitz Mets Merized Online 4m

Earlier this offseason, the Mets claimed left-handed pitcher Stephen Gonsalves off waivers from the Minnesota Twins.Gonsalves, 25, was considered one of the top draft-eligible left-handers in

Tweets