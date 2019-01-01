New York Mets
Hensley Meulens a “Strong Front-runner” for New York Mets Bench Coach
Kyle Newman — Empire Sports Media
The New York Mets seem to have zeroed in on former Giants bench coach Hensley Meulens for the same role.
