New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The Youthful Exuberance of 2019
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 9s
In the beginning, the Mets didnt have to play youngsters. The Mets were a youngster, a toddler, the bouncing baby of the National League basement. It was about time. J.D.
Tweets
-
The Mets’ youthful exuberance of 2019. https://t.co/relupihm1GBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TBwinningtheWS: It was a fun year with Travis d’GoatBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @DannyC68128698: @RaysBaseball Im d'epressedBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @FsuBailey12: @RaysBaseball Thank you for such a fun season, Travis! Good luck in Atlanta. We’re gonna miss you! #RaysUp https://t.co/CrtKcFIekGBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TBwinningtheWS: @RaysBaseball Thank you for everything Travis d’Goat 🐐Blogger / Podcaster
-
That’s an awfully long way of saying “we tried.”Dodgers are looking at Gerrit Cole, Stephen Strasburg and Anthony Rendon. But while they can afford to go big, word is they have set valuations for each star and intend to remain disciplined.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets