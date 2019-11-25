New York Mets

The Mets Police
48616733_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: so many Mets to not root for

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 50s

SLACKISH REACTION:  The Great Nothingness continues.  The Newspaper is so desperate they are trying to get us worked up about the Braves signing Travis D’Arnaud.  More articles about Bench Coach Speculation.  Day Two of “what if the Mets traded for...

