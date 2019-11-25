New York Mets

The Mets Police
48616737_thumbnail

Mets’ Brandon Nimmo seemingly glad that beautiful animal is dead

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 43s

Brandon Nimmo took to social media to let everyone know this beautiful creature had died. There’s a pretty solid core of players on this team that I’m not going to want to root for.   View this post on Instagram   What an amazing week at Wagonhound...

Tweets