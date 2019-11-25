New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
40936399_thumbnail

Press release: Mets Fanfest at Citi Field on Jan. 25 | MLB.com

by: N/A MLB: Mets 5m

FLUSHING, N.Y., November 25, 2019 – The Mets are excited to announce the Inaugural Mets FANFEST will take place at Citi Field on Saturday, January 25, 2020, and will feature appearances by new Manager Carlos Beltrán, current Mets’ players, Mets’...

Tweets