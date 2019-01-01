New York Mets
Hubie Brooks Reflects On His Time With The Mets
by: New York Mets
Sit down with Hubie Brooks and Howie Rose as they discuss his time with the Mets the moment he realized he had been traded Check out http://m.mlb.com/video f...
