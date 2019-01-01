New York Mets

Mets Minors

2019 Binghamton Breakout: Sam Haggerty, INF

by: Mets Daddy Mets Minors 6m

Sam Haggerty2018 Stats: .239/.369/.384, 21 2B, 5 3B, 4 HR, 39 RBI, 26 SB, 7 CS2019 Stats: .271/.376/.387, 15 2B, 6 3B, 3 HR, 26 RBI, 23 SB, 4 CSWhen the Mets traded Kevin Plawecki to the Cle

Tweets