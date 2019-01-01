New York Mets
First Mets FANFEST to be held on Jan. 25
by: N/A — MLB: Mets
The Mets announced on Monday that the Inaugural Mets FANFEST will take place at Citi Field on Saturday, Jan. 25, and will feature appearances by new manager Carlos Beltrán, current Mets players, Mets legends, as well as games, tours and other...
Spend $50+: Get a FREE T7LA 2019 shirsey! Spend $100+: Get the T7LA shirsey, AND our 2020 CALENDAR for FREE. Spend $150+ : Get the T7LA shirsey, 2020 T7LA calendar, AND we'll ship your order FOR FREE.
The lingering speculation as to Pat Shurmur’s job security cannot and should not be ignored https://t.co/29tob4PvRcBlogger / Podcaster
People forget that ASU is a wrestling school@JustinCToscano Quite the weekend! Fans stormed the mats on Friday and stormed the field on Saturday. https://t.co/95tBh2roYkBeat Writer / Columnist
This was fun!The final #PLExpertsMocks draft has completed! https://t.co/dMaJtLdOyk 12-teamer, 5x5, 3 OF, 2 UTIL standard league draft. Which teams do you like the most? https://t.co/7sMhx5OcQ7Beat Writer / Columnist
The last five players to post a batting average of at least .315 in each of their first two seasons in the majors (min. 225 AB each year): Ted Williams (1939-40) Johnny Pesky (1942, 46) Wade Boggs (1982-83) Ichiro (2001-02) Jeff McNeil (2018-19) @JeffMcNeil805 #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
