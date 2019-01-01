New York Mets

First Mets FANFEST to be held on Jan. 25

The Mets announced on Monday that the Inaugural Mets FANFEST will take place at Citi Field on Saturday, Jan. 25, and will feature appearances by new manager Carlos Beltrán, current Mets players, Mets legends, as well as games, tours and other...

