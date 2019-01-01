New York Mets

First time ever: Vote Mets onto All-MLB Team

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 4m

A month of individual honors continued Monday for the Mets, who placed four players on Major League Baseball’s inaugural All-MLB Team ballot. • VOTE NOW: All-MLB team First baseman Pete Alonso, outfielder Jeff McNeil, starting pitcher Jacob deGrom...

