The Mets Police
Here’s the official Mets Fan Fest Announcement Press Release – and some thoughts from me.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 7m

My friends the Mets have indeed sent me a press release which I am happy to share.  I am very happy the Mets have decided to do a Fan Fest after all these years.  Now if they could only win a World Series (while nicely dressed) I could shut down my...

