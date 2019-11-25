New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Travis d’Arnaud Signing Continues the Atlanta Braves’ Busy Offseason
by: Joe Orsatti — Baseball Essential 9m
The Atlanta Braves have, undoubtedly, been baseball's busiest team this offseason, as profiled on Baseball Essential last week. Their activity continued on Sunday, as they signed catcher Travis d'Arnaud to a two-year, $16 million deal. He will earn $8
Tweets
-
Updike is the Florida area scout who signed Pete Alonso and pitching prospects Matt Allan and Jordan Humphreys for the Mets.Thank you to the @Mets for allowing me to the opportunity to work with and learn from some of the best minds in the game. Excited for the impact @BaseballCloudUS will have on baseball at all levels. https://t.co/x9jsQq8MUbBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @AndrewMarchand: NEW COLUMN: Kay is destroying Francesa, while Carlin in advance talks to join ESPN NY. https://t.co/ijz4jvupatBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jacob deGrom, Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil, and Seth Lugo are on the ballet for the inaugural All-MLB team https://t.co/HOOuJFa2WUTV / Radio Network
-
RT @mikemayerMMO: BTW, Goody is a free agent now. Could be a good low-cost option. https://t.co/LzHxTVfeleBlogger / Podcaster
-
For the first time ever, Major League Baseball is creating an "All-MLB Team" of the top players at each position... The #Mets' nominees include: #LGM 1B, Pete Alonso OF, Jeff McNeil SP, Jacob deGrom RP, Seth Lugo Go vote now: https://t.co/yBkFJwYuzdBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @BaseballCloudUS: You don’t see very many people leaving pro ball right now... most guys are going the opposite direction. You nailed it @martinonyc, what we’re doing is definitely fascinating 👀👀👀 https://t.co/blSJLCGmoKBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets