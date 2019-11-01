New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MMO Exclusive: Talking Mets With Beat Reporter Deesha Thosar
by: Joe D — Mets Merized Online 6m
I had the opportunity to ask a few questions to the Mets beat reporter for the Daily News, Deesha Thosar. We discussed a variety of issues and questions that the Mets will be facing as they look t
Tweets
-
Updike is the Florida area scout who signed Pete Alonso and pitching prospects Matt Allan and Jordan Humphreys for the Mets.Thank you to the @Mets for allowing me to the opportunity to work with and learn from some of the best minds in the game. Excited for the impact @BaseballCloudUS will have on baseball at all levels. https://t.co/x9jsQq8MUbBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @AndrewMarchand: NEW COLUMN: Kay is destroying Francesa, while Carlin in advance talks to join ESPN NY. https://t.co/ijz4jvupatBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jacob deGrom, Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil, and Seth Lugo are on the ballet for the inaugural All-MLB team https://t.co/HOOuJFa2WUTV / Radio Network
-
RT @mikemayerMMO: BTW, Goody is a free agent now. Could be a good low-cost option. https://t.co/LzHxTVfeleBlogger / Podcaster
-
For the first time ever, Major League Baseball is creating an "All-MLB Team" of the top players at each position... The #Mets' nominees include: #LGM 1B, Pete Alonso OF, Jeff McNeil SP, Jacob deGrom RP, Seth Lugo Go vote now: https://t.co/yBkFJwYuzdBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @BaseballCloudUS: You don’t see very many people leaving pro ball right now... most guys are going the opposite direction. You nailed it @martinonyc, what we’re doing is definitely fascinating 👀👀👀 https://t.co/blSJLCGmoKBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets