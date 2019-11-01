New York Mets

Mets Merized
48629857_thumbnail

MMO Exclusive: Talking Mets With Beat Reporter Deesha Thosar

by: Joe D Mets Merized Online 6m

I had the opportunity to ask a few questions to the Mets beat reporter for the Daily News, Deesha Thosar. We discussed a variety of issues and questions that the Mets will be facing as they look t

Tweets