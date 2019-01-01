New York Mets

Metsblog
41821761_thumbnail

Scouts on futures of prospects Mets protected from Rule 5, including Andres Gimenez

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 3m

In order to protect them from being selected during December's Rule 5 draft, the Mets recently added prospects Andres Gimenez, Jordan Humphreys, Ali Sanchez and Thomas Szapucki to their 40-man roster.

Tweets