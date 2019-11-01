New York Mets

Mets Merized
48634147_thumbnail

Jeff McNeil’s Power Against Fastballs Took a Huge Step Forward

by: Matt Musico Mets Merized Online 2m

Around this time a year ago, New York Mets hit machine Jeff McNeil had just finished up his first taste of MLB action, and it went pretty well. Through 248 plate appearances, he managed to post a

Tweets