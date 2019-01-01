New York Mets

Mets to name Meulens bench coach (source)

by: David Adler MLB: Mets 33s

The Mets are expected to hire Hensley Meulens to be their bench coach, a source told MLB.com on Monday. The team hasn't confirmed the report. The 52-year-old Meulens was the Giants' bench coach for the past two seasons under Bruce Bochy, part of his...

