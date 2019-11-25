New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Wow the Fan Reaction to Mets Fan Fest seems pretty negative
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1m
You read my headline. Now I’m not looking at my followers or @mediagoon’s timeline. Obviously those would over-index for people who like our work. (I am a founder of the Queens Baseball Convention but not an active participant in – I dunno 4...
Tweets
-
Buncha quacks. 🙄Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mathematically, they're still alive https://t.co/uFEwYhk2KxBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jeremy Hefner is a "very strong candidate" for Mets pitching coach, per @martinonyc https://t.co/aTan7S43FQTV / Radio Network
-
Here’s the official Mets Fan Fest Announcement Press Release – and some thoughts from me. https://t.co/EJdYFyEwxYBlogger / Podcaster
-
Some candidates being told they’re out, and while nothing has been finalized, Hefner in strong position to be named Mets pitching coach https://t.co/cBO7o59QIBBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @FrankViola3: Hey everyone, please welcome my little partner in fishing crime beylarae to Instagram! She went out and helped me kick some kingfish **** this morning! She’s a pro y’all!!! 🎣 #kidswhofish #kingmackerel #kingfish… https://t.co/orVvnPIxuaMinors
- More Mets Tweets