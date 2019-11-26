New York Mets

Rising Apple
1175559238

Mets Offseason: Ranking every team’s chances at acquiring Noah Syndergaard

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 5s

If the New York Mets trade Noah Syndergaard, where could he go? We rank all 29 teams and their chances at landing Thor. For more than a year, New York Mets...

Tweets