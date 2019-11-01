New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Morning Briefing: Mets Lose Scout Who Made Alonso A Met
by: John Jackson — Mets Merized Online 5m
Jon Updike, the New York Mets' 2018 Scout of the Year, left the organization for a job as President of Digital Scouting and Player Development Solutions at BaseballCloud according to Andy Martino of
Tweets
-
Which teams are going to bug the #Mets most about their best deals to acquire Noah Syndergaard this winter? #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/0eiqEy4uYNBlogger / Podcaster
-
I can see @rumbunter rushing to the phones to say "Yes!" Meanwhile, #Mets fans are gathering up their pitchforks. #LGM #LFGM@RisingAppleBlog Keep JD Davis. How bout Don Smith amd Nimmo for Marte?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets Police Morning Laziness: The Mets somehow manage to underwhelm fans with a Fan Fest https://t.co/pLjAIy5aHHBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Morning Briefing: Mets Lose Scout Who Made Alonso A Met https://t.co/Ksau0LrpBM #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @StevePhillipsGM: I would love to have Zack Wheeler on my team but he is a scary FA option: a career ERA+ of 100 which is average; averaged 21 GS/year and less than 6 IP/GS. Teams offering $20M/season are expecting him to be much better than he has ever been. Paying for potential is risky businessBlogger / Podcaster
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: @QBConvention Update (Queens Baseball Convention 2... https://t.co/yGWCDY0q91Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets