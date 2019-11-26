New York Mets

The Mets Police
48652543_thumbnail

Howie Rose reportedly would like this nonsense about bringing back black Mets jerseys to stop

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 16s

(This morning I realized I never hit publish on this one yesterday.  All well in the end as there was plenty to talk about yesterday and this is still a good topic.) And now some important words from Howie Rose, currently ranked #1 Broadcaster in...

Tweets