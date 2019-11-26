New York Mets

The Mets Police
48653665_thumbnail

Some questions for the Mets Fans Council including – Whatever Happened With You Guys?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Hey, remember the Mets Fan Council? At some point, the Mets invited fans to sign up for their Fan Council.  I can’t find anything about it on-line this morning, including on my own site….hold on….. ..that’s better, now I have added a CONSPIRACY...

Tweets