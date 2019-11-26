New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets hiring Jeremy Hefner as pitching coach
by: Post Sports Desk — New York Post 4m
The Mets are adding one of their former pitchers to Carlos Beltran’s coaching staff. Jeremy Hefner will be hired by the Mets as their new pitching coach, according to MLB Network’s Jon
Tweets
-
RT @GJoyce9: Ntilikina and Knox both got kneed in the thigh Sunday. Both will make the trip. Fizdale called them both questionable but said he could see them trying to play.Blogger / Podcaster
-
An athlete complemented my AF1s, thus validating my insistence on dressing like a 13-year-old boy. Take that, mom!Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Chytil just a maintenance day. Quinn won’t say where he’ll fit in, but he’ll stay at center.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Quinn said barring something big, Mika is ready to go tomorrow.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @NYPost_Loftis: Multiple backfields become fantasy guessing game: https://t.co/tjxGnzYSiKBlogger / Podcaster
-
Sources tell Mets Police that it is………………someone associated with the Mets who you have heard of and like!Just got confirmation of guest number two for QBC 2020. Will make a formal announcement when @Mediagoon can get back to us.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets