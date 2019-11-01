New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jeremy Hefner Will Be New Mets Pitching Coach
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 1m
Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports that the Mets have chosen Jeremy Hefner to be their new pitching coach.Phil Regan served as the Mets interim pitching coach to finish out the 2019 season afte
Tweets
-
RT @GJoyce9: Ntilikina and Knox both got kneed in the thigh Sunday. Both will make the trip. Fizdale called them both questionable but said he could see them trying to play.Blogger / Podcaster
-
An athlete complemented my AF1s, thus validating my insistence on dressing like a 13-year-old boy. Take that, mom!Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Chytil just a maintenance day. Quinn won’t say where he’ll fit in, but he’ll stay at center.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Quinn said barring something big, Mika is ready to go tomorrow.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @NYPost_Loftis: Multiple backfields become fantasy guessing game: https://t.co/tjxGnzYSiKBlogger / Podcaster
-
Sources tell Mets Police that it is………………someone associated with the Mets who you have heard of and like!Just got confirmation of guest number two for QBC 2020. Will make a formal announcement when @Mediagoon can get back to us.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets