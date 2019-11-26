New York Mets

The Mets Police
48657367_thumbnail

The ‘R.A. Dickey was about himself’ Narrative I don’t understand

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

Saw this one yesterday from my friend Matt. Social Politics 101… Dickey craves the spotlight and cared mostly about himself, while Colon seemingly only wanted to play baseball and have fun. Fans value, relate to and respect Colon’s joy more than...

Tweets