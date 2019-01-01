New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Phil Regan expected to remain with Mets after hiring of Jeremy Hefner: Report
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 1m
With the Mets hiring Jeremy Hefner to be their pitching coach, the brief tenure of Phil Regan as interim pitching coach will officially come to an end. But it doesn't look like the end of Regan's time with the Mets.
Tweets
-
Mets were Josh Harrison’s 2nd choice to PhilliesBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @NYPost_Mets: “I think he brings extra credibility because he’s played in this decade.” https://t.co/ruRiY35K6Z via @nypostsportsBlogger / Podcaster
-
“I think he brings extra credibility because he’s played in this decade.” https://t.co/ruRiY35K6Z via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @JennGoBucks: The birthday girl @MadieeeW got a new game Hedbandz - Adulting version. How coincidence or destiny that she got to be @taylorswift13 #birthdayeve #apresentaday 🎂🎈#happybirthday https://t.co/2x2mu1DCPIBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Downside of the #Mets being not-bad-but-not-great in 2019: they’re 19th on the waiver order and likely wouldn’t get a chance to claim someone of Goody’s quality.Right-hander Nick Goody was claimed off release waivers, I'm told. Not clear what team yet. #Indians DFA'ed him last week when setting the 40-man roster before next month's Rule 5 Draft. Projected $1.1M arb salary.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I look forward to him running out of the baseline against the Mets in 2020.The Phillies announced a minor-league deal with Josh Harrison. He was an All-Star in 2017, but has hit .229/.272/.335 in 521 PA since. Plays a bunch of positions. With a 26-man roster, he'll have every chance to make it.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets