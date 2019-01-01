New York Mets

Metsblog
48660505_thumbnail

Phil Regan expected to remain with Mets after hiring of Jeremy Hefner: Report

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1m

With the Mets hiring Jeremy Hefner to be their pitching coach, the brief tenure of Phil Regan as interim pitching coach will officially come to an end. But it doesn't look like the end of Regan's time with the Mets.

Tweets