New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
48663342_thumbnail

Hefner to become Mets pitching coach (source)

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 19s

One of baseball’s rising analytic minds is nearing a return to the Mets. The team on Tuesday moved closer to a deal to make Jeremy Hefner, a Met from 2012-13, its pitching coach, according to a source. Multiple reports indicated the deal was complete,

Tweets