New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MMO Free Agent Profile: Brett Gardner, OF
by: Pat Ragazzo — Mets Merized Online 2m
Brett Gardner Position: OFBats/Throws: L/LAge: August 24th, 1983 (36)Traditional Stats:.251/.325/.503, 26 2B, 28 HR, 74 RBIs, 108 K; 550 PAAdvanced Stats: 115 wRC+, .344 wOBA, 3.6 fWAR,
Tweets
-
RT @CespedesBBQ: Remember Peter O’Brien? The dude who caught the popup on David Wright’s last AB and then Citi Field booed him. He’s been dominating the Dominican Winter League this year, leading in basically every offensive category. https://t.co/9acfOKZWWPBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Vogt got about $3M total from the #DiamondbacksBeat Writer / Columnist
-
#Diamondbacks have signed Stephen Vogt for yr and an option. @JeffPassan 1stBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Reports the #Athletics may look to trade or potentially non-tender Blake Treinen. That to me is a guy to consider getting your hands on if you are the #MetsLatest on #Athletics: https://t.co/f5wHdir05CMinors
-
Two teammates backed up his story https://t.co/2hv6YV8NT5Blogger / Podcaster
-
Can’t wait to read this.For those who aren’t in Ann Arbor, we’ve built an external site special for the Rivalry Issue. You can read the content here: https://t.co/oot3PWMEkX https://t.co/rhkhVHntGtBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets