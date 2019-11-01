New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Likely To Hire Jeremy Hefner As Pitching Coach
by: Steve Adams — MLB Trade Rumors 4m
The Mets are likely to hire Twins assistant pitching coach Jeremy Hefner as their new pitching coach. Read more at MLB Trade Rumors.
Tweets
-
RT @CespedesBBQ: Remember Peter O’Brien? The dude who caught the popup on David Wright’s last AB and then Citi Field booed him. He’s been dominating the Dominican Winter League this year, leading in basically every offensive category. https://t.co/9acfOKZWWPBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Vogt got about $3M total from the #DiamondbacksBeat Writer / Columnist
-
#Diamondbacks have signed Stephen Vogt for yr and an option. @JeffPassan 1stBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Reports the #Athletics may look to trade or potentially non-tender Blake Treinen. That to me is a guy to consider getting your hands on if you are the #MetsLatest on #Athletics: https://t.co/f5wHdir05CMinors
-
Two teammates backed up his story https://t.co/2hv6YV8NT5Blogger / Podcaster
-
Can’t wait to read this.For those who aren’t in Ann Arbor, we’ve built an external site special for the Rivalry Issue. You can read the content here: https://t.co/oot3PWMEkX https://t.co/rhkhVHntGtBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets