New York Mets

The Mets Police
48683843_thumbnail

Why wouldn’t you buy a $68 Keith Hernandez Mets jersey?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

I mean look at this….$68?  Why have you not already bought this?  What a nice gift idea!   This $68 Gary Carter Mets Jersey would make a great gift ya know

Tweets