New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Thoughts on Jeremy Hefner and the pitching coach position
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 3m
The Mets seemingly have a new pitching coach in old friend Jeremy Hefner, who pitched parts of two seasons with the club in 2012-2013 before having his career derailed by elbow injuries. We’re so u…
Tweets
-
Blake Treinen could be an option for the Mets next season as they seek out bullpen help https://t.co/mabXXRYGwSTV / Radio Network
-
Again, as I said on the last Talkin #Mets podcast signing Zack Wheeler is a risk but it’s a safer bet than signing a middle reliever.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Pete_Alonso20: If you guys are doing some early holiday shopping... I got something for youBlogger / Podcaster
-
I'd love the #Mets would be in on guys like Hudson, McHugh and Betances. I just hope those guys are still around when the Mets decide to take action.Mets certainly need to improve a bullpen that was one of the worst in baseball last year. Three of the top relievers (Will Smith, Chris Martin, Drew Pomeranz) are already off the board. Still names like Hudson, Harris, Cishek, Hudson, McHugh, Betances, Stammen, Brach.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Now we know why the real reason Pete Alonso rips off his teammates’ shirts. He just wants them to wear his new clothing line.If you guys are doing some early holiday shopping... I got something for you https://t.co/Rwoq89b8QGBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Fun fact: I have emailed back and forth with @jeremy_hefner53 so I’m basically the assistant pitching coach.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets