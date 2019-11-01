New York Mets

nj.com
48687215_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Yankees out, Nationals in on Gerrit Cole? - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 3m

Former Houston Astros ace Gerrit Cole is the best pitcher available in free agency. He went 20-5 with a 2.50 ERA and 326 strikeouts in 2019, finishing second in American League Cy Young Award voting.

Tweets