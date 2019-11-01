New York Mets

Mets Merized
48687697_thumbnail

MLB News: Padres Sign Lefty Drew Pomeranz

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 4m

The San Diego Padres have signed left-handed reliever Drew Pomeranz according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.Pomeranz, 31, excelled out of the bullpen for the Brewers in their playoff run in

Tweets